James Harren tells us about "labour of love" Rumble and how the weirdness is author John Arcudi's fault

Comic and graphic artist enthusiasts are probably somewhat familiar with the Rumble series and the eccentric and huge scale story it looks to tell. Coming from author John Arcudi and illustrator James Harren, that very series has become a modern classic, but what was it like working on it in the first place?

We spoke with Harren in an interview at Comicon Napoli, where he told us all about the "labour of love" that went into making it and also how the "weirdness" isn't his fault.

"Yeah, Rumble, I mean, that was a labour of love," said Harren. "It was really the brainchild of John Arcudi. He's been in the business forever. He's, I think, one of the best comic writers America's got. Total dream to work with. Yeah, I mean, I want to say the weirdness is his fault, but I guess I drew it, so I didn't really centre it that well, I guess.

"But no, it's such a crazy idea. I love that he took something... such an epic, mythological, monstrous, huge scale of a story, and it's very grounded and very human. And John doesn't shy away from our frailties and the human condition stuff. He's one of the best."

We also asked Harren about his own brainchild, Ultramega, and what it was like penning and illustrating that work alongside Dave Stewart.

"I mean, the fact that anybody was willing to read it, it's just... I'm very grateful for it," Harren stated. "It's been awesome. This was my first time writing and drawing for myself, which is something I was very nervous about, and the fact that people are receiving it so well, especially the Italian audience, the fans have been incredible. It's just, I'm very, very humbled by it. The reactions have been amazing."

You can see the full interview with Harren below, with it available with localised subtitles.