James Gunn's Superman takes flight on HBO Max this week

The grand streaming premiere for the Man of Steel and his friends is finally here. This Friday, James Gunn's hit film lands on HBO Max, giving fans the chance to once again (or for the very first time) experience Metropolis and its quirky inhabitants.

Superman is, of course, the official starting point for the new DC Universe, mixing epic action with humor and plenty of heart. David Corenswet takes up the mantle as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult embodies Lex Luthor. The cast also includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Fans can also explore some extra treats, like the brand-new Fortress of Solitude—a dedicated hub packed with exclusive bonus content and other fun surprises.

