James Gunn's Superman stuns in action-packed trailer

Superman flies again, finally with a new solo movie, thanks to James Gunn, rebooting the entire DC film franchise under the recently launched DC Studios. A new trailer has just been released, two months before the film opens on July 11, starring David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

We've had other looks at the movie before (many focusing on Krypto, Superman's superdog). This is the biggest trailer so far, with a great look at the many action scenes, a multitude of villains and allies (including Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl).

Originally titled Superman Legacy, Warner Bros. and James Gunn decided to simply call it Superman, a reboot that looks more similar to the classic Christopher Reeve's movies than the Zack Snyder movies. We can expect a mix of action, drama, romance, comedy with the usual sensibilities from the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. July can't come soon enough!