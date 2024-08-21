James Gunn's Superman movie wrapped a year early to give VFX artists more time

HQ

James Gunn is currently spearheading the brand new DC movie universe, which is set to kick off proper with Superman, which Gunn is also penning, directing and producing. Even though it premieres on July 11th 2025, principal photography has already wrapped with reshoots being unlikely.

So why has Gunn wrapped so early in advance? Well, it seems to both protect the VFX workers from some of the alleged poor working conditions similar staff have been put through at studios like Marvel. In a post on Threads he says this:

"If you do some research you'll see my films have always taken a different approach and I've always given my VFX artist-collaborators time to do their jobs properly, and the respect they deserve. And the quality of the VFX in those films is uniformly great because of it (and because my friends at Weta and Framestore and ILM and more are amazingly talented)."

He also takes a little jab at a story which unfolded recently, where Cate Blanchett stated that Marvel often works with slightly unfinished scripts:

"This is why we wrapped on Superman a year before release and why they've been hard at work on many shots for months before that. This is why we start heartily editing during the shoot. It's why I prepare so vigorously and why we only shoot finished screenplays. And Supergirl, which I'm not directing, is being handled the same way. I can't praise the VFX artists that help us create magic enough."

So far, we only have the one promotional image from the film, which you can see below.