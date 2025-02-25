James Gunn's DCU has multiple projects on hold including Booster Gold, Batman reboot, Waller, and more

While James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU has officially kicked off with Creature Commandos, we're all eagerly awaiting the release of Superman this summer to see if we can put our faith in this new comic book cinematic universe. However, beyond Superman, we have a lot of projects lined up in this shared universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, though, not all these projects are made equal, with some finding more success than others. Apparently, a slew of potential movies and shows are being put on the backburner for a variety of reasons.

Booster Gold nearly had a showrunner but they lost interest. The Brave and the Bold, which was supposed to introduce us to a new Batman and Robin for the DCU has simply been pushed back. A Swamp Thing film is in the dark, and Waller's script is struggling to come to fruition.

Still, that doesn't mean that things are going badly, as there are other irons in the fire, including the Supergirl movie, the Clayface film, another season of Peacemaker, and the Lanterns series, all of which are expected out within the next 18 months or so. Also, it's worth noting that none of the projects that were listed above have been noted as cancelled, and are just taking their time finding their feet.