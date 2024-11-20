James Gunn won't rush into Batman joining the DCU

HQ

If there's one major character that appears to be missing from James Gunn's future DCU, it's Batman. We know Superman and the whole theme of gods and monsters will be the focus of this first part of the DCU, but the bat is another key aspect, one that becomes more obvious by his absence.

Speaking to Collider, Gunn explained why it might be some time before we see Batman in the new DCU. "The one thing that I've tried to make clear to people from the beginning, in the way that I hope we're different, is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I'm totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made," he said. "It's going to be based always on that, on the story, because at the end of the day if we're happy with the story that we're telling, that's what matters most. And once 'The Brave and the Bold' gets to that point, then we'll make the movie."

Batman won't have an appearance in the DCU until The Brave and the Bold is released. The question on everyone's minds is how will this DCU Batman manage to exist and carve a space of his own when Battinson already has a head start. It might be one of the reasons why a screenplay hasn't been locked down yet for the film.