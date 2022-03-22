James Gunn: We're still figuring out the plot stuff for Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

James Gunn is currently a busy man, recording the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. But after that, he is returning to DC for a longer period of time with at least three upcoming projects, one being a second season of Peacemaker.

In an interview with Neil Vagg, he shared some insight in the production of the second season of Peacemaker, giving us some clues on where the story might end up. He also gives some very vague clues on his other DC projects:

"I know what Peacemaker's emotional journey is, y'know, I know where he is now, I know where he ends up. I mean, we see where he ends up, in some ways he ends up in a good place, he's been cleared by Adebayo, she sacrificed her own relationship with her mother to clear him. And we see at least the beginnings of a friendship between him and Amelia Harcourt, and a true friendship between him and, y'know, some of the other characters.

But we also see his father looms, whether or not he was alive, and whatever that infection is that his father is still there, is very much a part of who he is. And if you know a little about the comics, that's there as well, from the Paul Kupperberg comics in particular. So yeah, I know where it goes emotionally, we're still figuring out the plot stuff, and also, frankly, I'm working on another DC thing, and maybe another one, so we got a couple of things that we're balancing with the stories."

HQ

Thanks Screen Rant