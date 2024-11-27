James Gunn wants you to stop believing DCU rumours you read online

HQ

Don't believe everything you see online. It's like the first rule of the internet. However, it seems plenty of people aren't subscribing to the rule anymore, as James Gunn has had to call out how people are just believing random opinions on social media.

Speaking to a fan who asked him if The Batman universe had been cancelled, Gunn responded on Threads saying: "Why would you even believe a rando on social networking? Of course not. If it was cancelled it would be cancelled. Who has time for charades?"

Gunn then went on to praise Reeves' work: "I've been one of Matt's biggest cheerleaders for years," he wrote. "Since Cloverfield and the Apes' movies. We are eagerly awaiting his script."

Matt Reeves is set to continue The Batman's world with The Batman Part II, and while there's still a good time to go until that film is set to release, this year we got The Penguin, which is set in the same universe. So, even if we don't have another movie right now, we do have a project telling us this world hasn't been dropped.