James Gunn unveils his favorite underrated Superman villains

Everybody knows Superman, and most people are aware that he isn't on a BFF basis with Lex Luthor. But after that, it's getting harder for a whole lot of people to name more classic Superman enemies.

But make no mistake. Superman has a ton of enemies, even if we rarely see them outside the comics. When a fan asked the CEO of DC Studios James Gunn if there are "any underrated Superman villains" he adores, Gunn barely could control himself and said there are "Too many to count!". But he did also add four examples of Superman enemies that he considers to be underrated.

The life-energy absorbing Parasite, the death-wailing Silver Banshee, the crippled mastermind Ultra-Humanite and the demonic semi-god Lady Blaze. While we assume it's unlikely that any of these mischief makers will show up in Superman: Legacy (premiering 2025), we know Gunn loves to use lesser known characters, so we should rule out that some of the could eventually become and enemy of Superman not only just in comics, but on the silver screen as well.