James Gunn to focus on DC TV after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

We already knew that Peacemaker is going to get a second season, after the first one became a huge success. Just like the first one, season two will also be written and directed by James Gunn, who is currently making the movie Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (premiering in May 2023).

But as it turns out, this isn't the only DC project he will be involved in, as he will dedicate at least a year making DC TV series. Speaking to Variety, Gunn reveals:

"I think I pretty much have decided that after I'm done with Guardians, I'm going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind's made up on that. Not all the shows that we're dealing with are things that I'm going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes."

It seems like this includes a second TV series based on characters from The Suicide Squad (Peacemaker was also a The Suicide Squad spinoff) and the talks about this has "advanced a lot", he says, while adding:

"Hopefully, in not too long, people will know more about that. It's not 100%. But we've been working heavily on it. So that would be something that would happen in addition to Peacemaker Season 2."

Basically, if you like DC and/or superheroes, it seems like the upcoming years will be a real treat when it comes to both movies and TV series. We certainly wouldn't mind a live action TV series with Harley Quinn, is there a DC hero (or villain) you think deserves their own show?