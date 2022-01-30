Cookies

James Gunn: "There's a really good chance of" Peacemaker getting a second season

This comes as the show is regarded as the "biggest show in the world".

As we reported earlier this week, Peacemaker has performed extremely well and is currently the biggest streamed show in the world. Not too shabby for a really poor superhero with questionable morale.

So far, we haven't heard anything about a continuation of the series with a second season. But there is one person who believes this will happen, and that is the Peacemaker creator and showrunner James Gunn. In an interview with Deadline, he had this to share regarding more Peacemaker:

"There's a really good chance of that. We're the biggest show in the world right now."

We don't have a whole lot more to add than... let's hope Gunn is right!

