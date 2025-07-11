James Gunn: "The only person I've ever worked with who could have done what David did is Chris Pratt"

HQ

It's no news that DC movie boss James Gunn and Chris Pratt are very good friends, and both have showered praise on the other in interviews following their successful collaboration on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Gunn has repeatedly lauded Pratt's efforts, saying that he is one of the most talented and nicest people he has worked with. However, he has also praised his new Superman, David Corenswet, at every opportunity, saying that finding him was a jackpot since he offers the whole package of humor, physicality, acting and charisma.

So which of his golden boys does he like best? We don't have an answer to that, but when he talks about how incredibly happy he is with Corenswet in a GQ interview, he adds:

"The only person I've ever worked with who could have done what David did is Chris Pratt."

This doesn't mean he thinks Pratt would have made a great Superman, but it does show how much he likes him. It's probably only a matter of time before Pratt shows up in the DCU in some context.