James Gunn thanks fans after Superman soars past expectations

Following an epic premiere weekend where the new Superman earned nearly $220 million globally—more than twice what was originally projected—James Gunn is now thanking all the fans.

The film, with a budget of $225 million, surpassed financial expectations and is seen as a strong launchpad for the DCU, boding well for future projects like Supergirl, Clayface, and more characters under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn also drew parallels between Superman and stories of immigration, emphasizing a strong message about human kindness—something he believes the world is in dire need of.

Despite the praise, the film has also sparked some criticism. Former Superman actor Dean Cain questioned the film's political elements, but Gunn remained steadfast, standing by the themes he chose to explore.