James Gunn teases Robert Pattinson to be the DCU's Batman

While there's plenty of excitement for James Gunn's DCU, the new universe coming in has created some confusion, too. Some of Gunn's characters, like Peacemaker, will remain canon, while others are being rebooted completely. Then, there's the question of Batman.

Originally, it seemed that we were going to see another Batman cast for DCU projects, while also having Robert Pattinson play The Batman in Matt Reeves' trilogy. Speaking to EW, James Gunn appears to suggest that - at least right now - the one Batman the DCU has is Robert Pattinson.

"No...Well, we cast Robert Pattinson, so he is still there," Gunn said, when asked if he'd cast the DCU's Batman. "But he's still important. What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary. We're supposed to see that script shortly and I can't wait."

Gunn also said he'd be seeing The Batman: Part II script this month if all goes to plan. While he did note that Reeves' world takes place in the Elseworlds of the DCU, without another Batman being cast, perhaps we could see Pattinson's Batman fighting alongside the other members of the DCU soon enough.