James Gunn: Superman is affected by "anti-American sentiment around the world right now"

Just yesterday, we reported that Superman continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office and is well on its way to becoming a significant success. However, it appears to be performing significantly better in the US than outside the country, and in an interview with Rolling Stone, DC film boss and Superman director James Gunn commented on this fact, saying that things are still moving in the right direction abroad and that the film has been a success in markets such as the UK:

"We're definitely performing better domestically than we are internationally, but internationally is also rising and having really good weekday numbers in the same way we are. So obviously the word of mouth is very positive both here and everywhere else. Which is the thing that we needed to do the most. At the same time, there are certain countries in which it's really performing well. Brazil and the U.K."

Gunn explains the reason for the big difference between the US and the rest of the world by saying that Superman is not as iconic everywhere to begin with - but also seems to indirectly imply that the current US government bears some of the blame:

"Superman is not a known commodity in some places. He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn't really helping us."

Even though there seems to be a growing interest in Superman in the rest of the world, what do you think about Gunn's theories as to why the film is still doing best at a domestic level?