James Gunn still plans to present his DC roadmap this month

Expect to hear more about this very soon as time is almost up.

As you might remember, James Gunn and Peter Safran got promoted to co-CEOs of DC Studios during the fall, with the task to reboot and make a coherent DC Extented Universe. They promised to return with at least some of these plans in January - but as you surely have noticed, this month is almost over.

Fortunately, Gunn hasn't forgotten his promise and as noticed by ScreenRant, he has said to several people on social media during the last couple of days that plans haven't changed. Basically, expect to get a pretty significant DC announcement withing the upcoming days, as February starts next Wednesday...

