James Gunn shuts down recent rumour surrounding Maxima casting in Superman: Man of Tomorrow

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Recently, a rumour started swirling that James Gunn was exploring bringing on either Adria Arjona, Ella Purnell, or Marisa Abela as Maxima in the upcoming Superman: Man of Tomorrow, a trio of options that led to a lot of headlines. The original story was broken by The Hollywood Reporter and quickly picked up traction, but clearly it was wide of the mark.

We say this as Gunn has since taken to Threads to talk about this rumour and completely shut it down. The DC Studios co-head honcho noted that the report was "bullshit" and that while he does know Arjona thanks to working on The Belko Experiment together, he has "never met" either Purnell or Abela.

So, perhaps we shouldn't expect to see any of these three actresses in the coming sequel. What this debunking does do, however, is leave the door back open for Arjona to become Wonder Woman, something Gunn has formerly spoken about as a "great" fit.