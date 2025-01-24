James Gunn shows off first image from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

HQ

It was quite early in the production of Superman that James Gunn and DC Studios first gave us a glimpse at David Corenswet's Man of Steel. Now, we have something similar to gawk over for the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film.

This flick will make its arrival in cinemas on June 26, 2026 and stars House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock in the leading and titular role, a role that she will seemingly first present to the role in some form in the Superman film. The movie is based on the comic of the same name by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Ana Nogueira, and now we've had our first little taste from the set and production, which is underway at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom.

Gunn presented the below image with the additional comment of: "Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira."

Are you excited for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?