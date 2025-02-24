James Gunn shows off another look at Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor

HQ

There are three really big blockbusters set to make their debut in cinemas this July, as The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and Superman will all arrive within a few weeks of one another. Speaking about the latter, we've seen trailers and teasers for this film for a while now, and to mark the anniversary of one of the main characters appearing in the flick, James Gunn has now shared a new glimpse behind-the-scenes.

The snippet looks at Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor specifically, all as DC looked to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the character over the weekend. We get to see a focussed Luthor with his signature hard demeanour, and you can see the image yourself below.

As per when exactly Superman will premiere, the movie is slated to arrive in cinemas from July 11. Although, since we haven't had a fresh full trailer in a few months, it doesn't seem unlikely that an additional trailer will drop before then to present yet another glimpse at David Corenswet's Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and Hoult's Luthor.