James Gunn shows a heartwarming clip of his dog watching Krypto in Superman

We've known for a long time that James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie will be quite different from what Zack Snyder offered in the now-defunct DC universe, not least because it seems to be much closer to the comics, which means, among other things, that Superman's dog Krypto also appears.

We've already seen Krypto in the only trailer released so far, and Gunn has previously revealed that his movements and animations are based on his own rescue dog Ozu. Via Bluesky, Gunn has now shared a video clip where Ozu gets a peek at the sequence with Superman, where Krypto comes to the rescue, and Gunn says:

"Every time he sees himself on screen, he tries to murder himself."

Check out the charming clip below. On July 11, it's time for the premiere, and then we'll see how Ozu's alter ego Krypto fares as Superman's sidekick.