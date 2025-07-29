James Gunn shoots down hopes for Battinson in the DCU

While there are plenty of people who want Robert Pattinson's The Batman to team up with David Corenswet's Superman in a future film (I wrote a whole article on it last week) it seems that James Gunn and Matt Reeves have other plans.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Comic-Con this past weekend, James Gunn was asked if Robert Pattinson's Batman would be able to join the DCU at a later date. "I've said it before, we've talked about it before ... it's not what's happening right now." Gunn said. "You know ... everything is in flux, so we'll figure out what we're doing next."

There are plenty of plans in the works to bring other big names into the DCU. The Wonder Woman movie is getting fast-tracked. Supergirl is on the way next year. Green Lantern will be arriving via the Lanterns TV series. So, Batman might just be more of an afterthought right now, as Gunn doesn't want to step on Reeves' toes by introducing another Batman to cinemagoers.

Of course, there are plenty of people who don't want Battinson in the DCU. Those who find his character in The Batman more of an emo kid, and believe a bulkier Batman should be the one fighting alongside Superman.