James Gunn says no DCU projects have been axed despite periods of silence

As you probably know, the new DC Universe soft-launches later this year with the animated series Creature Commandos, before really kicking off with the Superman movie in June and season two of Peacemaker. Then there's the upcoming Supergirl movie and the Lanterns TV series.

In fact, the first wave of DCU ventures - called Gods and Monsters - also includes films such as The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, a movie with Bane and Deathstroke, and TV series Waller, Paradise Lost and Booster Gold (and more). However, we haven't heard anything about these for quite some time, which has made DC fans nervous. Could it be that projects have been cancelled?

When a DC fan asked DCU boss James Gunn via Threads if everything we've heard about is still in development, he replied simply: "Yes".

So... in other words, we can stop worrying. The new DC Universe is on its way, and just because there isn't a steady stream of news doesn't mean that projects have been shelved - it just means that they're on their way in some capacity and that the projects get the needed time to live up to full potential.