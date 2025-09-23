Gamereactor

Superman

James Gunn says casting Batman is easier than casting Superman

The mask means you can throw pretty much anyone into a Batsuit, apparently.

HQ

There are few topics concerning fans of the DCU more than the question of Batman right now. As Matt Reeves continues to forge his own path with The Batman and its universe, people are waiting to see what James Gunn will do with the Caped Crusader.

Speaking on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast (at about 51 minutes in), Gunn spoke about the troubles associated with Batman. He opened by talking about how many fans want so many different things, such as blue and grey colour designs or white eyes in the cowl. "None of those things are important to me ... what matters is the character and the story and I think we have a really really good story now for what's happening with Batman," Gunn explained.

Gunn also went on to add that Batman's actor is much easier to cast than Superman's. "Batman's wearing a mask. Batman doesn't have Batman face, like the thing about our Supermans is they've all had Superman face... That's a specific sort of thing because people kind of have some idea of what Superman looks like from the comics," Gunn said.

Batman is known for having different looks each time someone puts on the cape and cowl. From Battinson to Batfleck to Bale, we've had somewhat similar actors in terms of the face, but the builds have been rather different with each. We're still waiting to see who Gunn brings on as his Batman in the DCU, but we can't imagine we'll be waiting too much longer.

Superman

0
SupermanScore

Superman
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

James Gunn is aiming for a more optimistic Superman after the dark Zack Snyder era, and we find out whether that's enough to kick off the DC Universe.

0
Superman flies past $600 million

Superman flies past $600 million
NEWS. Written by Marcus Persson

James Gunn's reboot has officially become the most successful superhero film of the year - a much-needed boost for DC after a string of costly misfires.



