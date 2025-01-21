James Gunn reveals why The Suicide Squad isn't canon to the DCU

While we're still awaiting the live-action debut of James Gunn's DCU with Superman this summer, DC fans were already introduced to what a cinematic universe from Gunn could look like in The Suicide Squad.

The 2021 film took the terrible 2016 Suicide Squad and made something great from it, but despite its consistencies with the rest of Gunn's upcoming universe, The Suicide Squad isn't canon to it. Speaking in a post on Bluesky, Gunn clarified only Creature Commandos onward is pure canon.

"Only [Creature Commandos] forward is pure canon; Peacemaker is almost entirely consistent with that canon other than the Justice League," Gunn wrote. "The Suicide Squad has a lot of consistencies but I think of it as an imperfect memory."

Just as he did in The Guardians of the Galaxy, in The Suicide Squad Gunn proved he has what it takes to turn a gang of loveable weirdos into some of the best comic book characters out there. We'll just have to wait and see how he handles an already beloved character like Superman.