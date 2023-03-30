Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

      James Gunn reveals the 'secret protagonist' of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies

      While we might have our eyes on Peter Quill throughout the trilogy, another character also deserves the limelight.

      James Gunn has revealed that as well as Peter Quill being the primary protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Rocket Raccoon is the 'secret protagonist' of the movies.

      Speaking with Total Film, Gunn said: "Rocket is the secret protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and has always been the centre of it for me, and this is really fulfilling that. The reason I came back, and decided to do this movie, was because I really felt like Rocket's story needed to be told - and it was left hanging after Vol 2."

      He also expanded over on his Twitter page, where he confirmed that this wasn't just the case for Vol.3, and that Rocket should be considered the secret protagonist of the entire trilogy. With Rocket appearing to get a lot of character development in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, it seems like we'll see more clearly what Gunn means by his "secret protagonist" phrasing.

      Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

