James Gunn has provided fans online with something to look forward to, having confirmed the release date of the Creature Commandos animated series via his X profile.

Alongside another glimpse at the show's art style and characters, the post detailed that Creature Commandos will be releasing on 5 December, with more details about the series on the way.

Creature Commandos is another project in James Gunn's creative takeover of the DCU, and comes from a collaboration between HBO/MAX and DC Studios.