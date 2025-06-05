James Gunn reveals Superman runtime

HQ

James Gunn's Superman is just over a month away. After years of anticipation, fans will soon finally be able to get their butt in a seat and watch Supes fly into action. Now, we know exactly how long you'll need to be in that seat and how long Superman runs for.

In a Threads post, director James Gunn confirmed that the film will run for 2 hours and 9 minutes. "Inclusive of credits/post credits the runtime is 2 hours 9 minutes," he wrote, responding to another post which showed the runtime at the US' AMC Theatres.

Gunn also responded to a fan asking if Warner Bros. had asked him to make the film shorter, saying they "couldn't even if they wanted to," as the film comes from DC Studios.

This 2 hours and 9 minutes runtime is a tad longer than we had anticipated previously, with predictions looking at 2 hours and 2 minutes. Perhaps the extra seven minutes are inclusive of credits and post-credits scenes, which doesn't sound too farfetched.

Superman arrives in theatres on the 11th of July.