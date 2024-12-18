James Gunn reveals more Superman details

HQ

James Gunn's Superman will finally arrive next summer, and while we've been hearing about this film for a long time now, there are still plenty of details to share. Recently, James Gunn spoke about what we can expect going into the film, giving away some minor plot details.

Speaking with Collider, Gunn revealed that the film starts "in the middle of the action. Superman's already existing. Lois and Clark already know each other. Lex hates Superman's guts from the beginning, although they don't know each other personally. So we start right in the middle of the action. It takes place over a short amount of time."

Not wanting to give away more plot details, Gunn switched to talking about how the flying sequences were shot. Not wanting to go for full-CGI fare, Gunn instead used a technique from Top Gun: Maverick. "We shoot a lot of our action with actual drones flying in and around Superman and the people that he's flying with, Engineer, whoever else, that he's fighting up in the air. And we did that on sound stages. We got these really small, crazy drones now. We've got some of the best flyers in the world here who are working with it."

Don't expect too much humour going in, as Gunn says that "it's humorous, but it certainly is not as comic or as much a comedy as either Suicide Squad or Guardians. There's plenty of humor in it. People like Rachel [Brosnahan] are so funny and David [Corenswet] is very [funny as well], so there's humor in it, but it's trying to create something that is grounded, but also it's an incredibly fanciful world."

"It's fantasy," he continued. "It's taking from other things like Game of Thrones, where it's this universe where superheroes actually exist. What are they like? There's a magic there that's undeniable."

Superman premieres on the 11th of July, 2025. We're expecting a trailer soon, so keep an eye out for when it drops.