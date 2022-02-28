James Gunn reveals his top 3 games of all time

HQ

James Gunn has been in the media for quite some time as he first launched the movie The Suicide Squad last summer, then released the hit series Peacemaker earlier this year and currently, he is recording a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. So where does he get all his inspiration?

Comics is the obvious answer, as all of these franchises are based on that, but it turns out he also likes video games - and his taste is impeccable. Here is his three favorites of all time: "Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect, Defense Grid"

A Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is currently under development and as Gunn has called the original his "favorite Star Wars thing out of all Star Wars games, movies, TV shows, toys, and comics", we assume he is really looking forward to this one.

