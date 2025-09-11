James Gunn reveals his best casting choice ever as a Supergirl star

HQ

James Gunn likes to big up his stars and share glowing praise for the actors that he works with. This was always the case with the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, where he frequently talks about his adoration for Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and many of the rest of the cast. He's also been quick to comment on many of his DC Universe casting choices, like John Cena, who he continuously praises for his efforts as Peacemaker. But which of these stars is his favourite casting choice to date?

None actually. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Gunn reveals his best casting pick to date, and it's actually a star that we'll get to see much more of next year, even if she has already made her DC Universe debut.

We're talking about Milly Alcock, who will be the DCU's Supergirl. She'll headline the 2026 film, which will also star Jason Momoa as Lobo, and Gunn has recently talked about selecting Alcock, adding the following.

"Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl, might be the best bit of casting I think I've ever done in my entire life. I think she's absolutely stunning in this movie."

We'll see if Gunn's praise matches up next year, as Supergirl will premiere in cinemas on June 26, 2026.