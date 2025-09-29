James Gunn reveals Creature Commandos character will have a DCU live-action debut

HQ

With Peacemaker revealing one of the biggest twists in recent memory in its latest episode, James Gunn has been talking about how the Nazi-led Earth Chris finds himself in came about, and the future implications it may provide for the future of the DCU.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn was asked whether an Earth full of Nazis might lead to the introduction of one of our favourite Nazi killers in G.I. Robot from Creature Commandos. "The answer to that question, which, this is going to be all anybody talks about from this interview, is yes, but not necessarily when you think you're going to see him. So not necessarily in Peacemaker season 2," Gunn said.

Gunn also spoke about the revelation of the Nazi twist, and how it may and may not have been influenced by real-world events. "Obviously there's been more neo-Nazi white supremacists in the forefront of our culture, more so than in the past, so definitely that probably has some sort of effect upon me. But I don't think of it like that. I really do come from a place of storytelling and what's Christopher Smith's journey," he explained.

"It's about these characters and their relationships to each other and what is their destiny as a group of friends. To me, that's the core of the season, and what are the lessons that Peacemaker has to learn about himself going through this very f---ed up journey."

So, no G.I. Robot for now, but we can imagine there are going to be some upcoming Nazi conflicts as Peacemaker tries to escape his new universe in the episodes to come.