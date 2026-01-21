Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Superman

James Gunn releases Superman script

If you want to check out how the story we saw on screen began, now you can.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Superman only released last July, and yet James Gunn's official DCU kick-off is now already viewable in an entirely different format. The new co-head of the DCU has revealed the script he crafted for our first outing with David Corenswet's Superman.

Does this tell us much about the future of the DCU? Give us any insight into the Man of Tomorrow sequel to Superman? No and no. However, being able to read through the full 133-page script gives fans the opportunity to see how the final product differs from what Gunn had on the page initially.

It's also interesting for upcoming screenwriters and directors, who want to see how a big-budget superhero movie like Superman gets brought to life without all the CGI action and spandex. Gunn being the writer/director on this project means his influence is likely stronger than someone who just wrote the screenplay, but it's still interesting to note the differences when they pop up.

Superman

Related texts

0
SupermanScore

Superman
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

James Gunn is aiming for a more optimistic Superman after the dark Zack Snyder era, and we find out whether that's enough to kick off the DC Universe.



Loading next content