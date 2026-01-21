James Gunn releases Superman script

HQ

Superman only released last July, and yet James Gunn's official DCU kick-off is now already viewable in an entirely different format. The new co-head of the DCU has revealed the script he crafted for our first outing with David Corenswet's Superman.

Does this tell us much about the future of the DCU? Give us any insight into the Man of Tomorrow sequel to Superman? No and no. However, being able to read through the full 133-page script gives fans the opportunity to see how the final product differs from what Gunn had on the page initially.

It's also interesting for upcoming screenwriters and directors, who want to see how a big-budget superhero movie like Superman gets brought to life without all the CGI action and spandex. Gunn being the writer/director on this project means his influence is likely stronger than someone who just wrote the screenplay, but it's still interesting to note the differences when they pop up.