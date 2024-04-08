James Gunn puts an end to persistent rumours about the new Superman

HQ

We all love to speculate, read rumours and indulge in gossip about upcoming films. But sometimes it can get a little too much, or just a little crazy. This is something that James Gunn is now putting a stop to when it comes to the latest gossip that has been making the rounds about his upcoming Superman film.

The director jumped on Threads to address and deny rumours that the film had a hidden agenda that was kept secret from fans, saying:

"The primary protagonist of Superman is, shockingly, Superman. The main villain of Superman is, shockingly, Lex Luthor. I don't know where all the stuff is coming from that it's something other than this. There are so many stories coming out every day it's difficult to deal with and everytime I strike something down I'm giving it attention. So, I'll say again, don't believe anything unless you see it HERE (& why would you want to know everything before the movie comes out anyway?)".

This certainly won't stop other, new rumours from gaining a foothold, but it's nice that it sounds like Superman will be relatively traditional. The film will premiere on July 11 next year and we're looking forward to seeing Superman again.

Are you looking forward to the new Superman?