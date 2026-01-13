James Gunn provides an update on the second season of Creature Commandos

HQ

While many regard Superman as the beginning of the DC Universe, the first project to arrive in this rebooted cinematic world was actually the animated series Creature Commandos. It debuted to strong fan and critic responses and fairly soon after it was confirmed to be getting a second round of episodes. But so far we've been lacking much information in relation to a second season, something DC Studios co-boss James Gunn is looking to rectify.

Taking to Threads, the filmmaker has confirmed that Creature Commandos: Season 2 is in active production and that animation work is underway. There's no timeline given on how long this could take or likewise when the premiere may happen, but Gunn has shared a teeny bit of information on the plot and when the next batch of episodes are set.

When asked if Season 2 will happen before or after the events of Peacemaker: Season 2, Gunn expresses that it occurs "after", meaning we could see how the villainous cast face the threat of Salvation, and being trapped in a hostile and alien realm with no hope of escape, like Peacemaker...

