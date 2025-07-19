James Gunn: "Peacemaker 2 is a direct follow-up to Superman"

HQ

The new DC universe, created by James Gunn and Peter Safran, seems to be off to a great start with Superman. Both media and cinema visitors seem satisfied and ticket sales are high.

But we don't know when the sequel will come, and recently we could tell you that Wonder Woman seems to be fast-tracked at the expense of Superman 2, so it's likely to be a few years. We won't have to wait that long for the continuation, though. It's actually arriving in almost exactly one month.

On August 21, Peacemaker: Season 2 premieres, and when Gunn appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said:

"Don't leave out Peacemaker 2. Peacemaker 2 is a direct follow-up to Superman. You know, we have so many characters from, Rick Flag is in it. Hawkgirl, Maxwell Lord, you know Guy Gardner, so it's the direct follow-up to Superman..."

And that sounds exciting of course, but to make things even better he concludes by explaining that Peacemaker's second season, unlike Superman, will be "very R-Rated". Which is exactly how we want it, right?