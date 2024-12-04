James Gunn on Superman: "David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is"

HQ

Two months ago, we told you that DC boss James Gunn is very, very happy with his choice of David Corenswet to play Superman in the upcoming movie. At the time he said that "David Corenswet is going to blow people the fuck away" and apparently the love for his performance has somehow been growing since then.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn explains that Corenswet is one of the best actors he's ever had the pleasure of working with, adding that he lacks nothing in his range:

"Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I've ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible."

That sounds promising, of course. While for many the Superman movie will be the definitive start of the new connected DC universe, it actually kicks off in full force tomorrow with the animated series Creature Commandos (created by Dean Lorey, who also co-created the acclaimed Harley Quinn series), which premieres with two episodes, followed by five more each week until January 9.

Superman opens in theaters on July 11, and we are currently waiting for the first trailer, which Gunn in October promised would be released in the not too distant future.