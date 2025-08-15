James Gunn on Batman: "He's a f*cking maniac"

HQ

We all know that Superman, new DC boss James Gunn's latest release, is a brighter, happier and more light-hearted family film than the soot-black darkness of Snyder's works in particular. Much of the warmth, Gunn says, comes from the fact that he had the studio design a Superman costume that looks like the old comic book. With the bright red underwear on the outside. Gunn's version would be "cuddly" and easy to like. He would simply be the opposite of scary.

"The thought that I always had was: Superman needs to be huggable. And there is something about this suit that's disarming," Gunn said (via Comicbook.com)

He then goes on to add that he would have thought the opposite if he had done Batman, because that character is the knight of darkness.

"Even with Batman, if I was doing Batman, I'd get into it. Like, Batman is a fucking maniac. He puts on a scary bat costume and goes out and tries to scare people."

