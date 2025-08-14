James Gunn officially reveals the Superman Saga

HQ

James Gunn has announced that he's developing what he calls the Superman Saga, and he has already made big steps towards working on the next film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Peacemaker premiere, Gunn said that he'll be going into production hopefully somewhat soon. "I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the Superman Saga. The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked out treatment. I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today," he said.

Superman only just released this July, but it seems Gunn is wasting no time in developing the next story for the central pillar of his DCU. Right now, the next focus for the universe is Peacemaker, which Gunn also said ties in with Superman and other DCU projects.

"It's a big part, definitely Superman leads directly into Peacemaker; it should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it's incredibly important," he added.

Peacemaker Season 2 arrives on the 21st of August.