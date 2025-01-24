James Gunn officially confirms that Clayface isn't dead

HQ

Many have hoped to see Clayface appear as a villain in The Batman: Part II, and it is also rumoured that he is in the Superman movie coming later this year. One thing is for sure though, he will appear in his own movie directed by Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, The Fall of the House of Usher), as we previously reported.

But... (warning for mild Creature Commandos spoilers) since Creature Commandos is canon and the start of the new DC Universe, you have to wonder if this is possible. If you've seen the show, you know that he's possibly dead.

When a DC fan asked DC boss James Gunn about the matter on Bluesky, Gunn replied that the character - being the supervillain he is - is not actually dead at all. He did admit, however, that he's not on top of his game at the moment.

And now we know. This means he could very well show up in Superman, and the Clayface movie is not in danger.