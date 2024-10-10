James Gunn offers a hint of things to come in Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

It's a busy time for DC boss James Gunn right now. Not only is he in post-production on Superman, which premieres next summer, but he's also involved in several other DC projects, including casting the upcoming Lanterns, producing Supergirl, and writing and directing Peacemaker: Season 2.

The latter is currently filming, and via Instagram on Wednesday, Gunn revealed a picture of a character that will show up. Or at least his back. Commenting on the image, he wrote: "Who might this be?"

The picture seems to show a Native American, and the two most common guesses in the comments section are Apache Chief (who debuted in 1977) and Snowflame (who debuted in 1988). The former is perhaps more likely based mainly on appearance, while the latter is a known enemy of Peacemaker in the comics - but it could of course be someone else entirely.

Regardless, we're excited about signs of life from Peacemaker: Season 2, which is set to premiere on a yet-to-be-specified date in 2025. Do you have any theories about who it might be sitting by the campfire?