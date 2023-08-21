James Gunn never fired Henry Cavill and he won't make a film about a young Superman

HQ

James Gunn is currently invested in his new Superman: Legacy film and he announced early on that Henry Cavill will not be reprising his role as the beloved superhero. This of course upset a lot of fans.

Instead, David Corenswet has been cast in the role and fans have calmed down somewhat as he looks like a younger Henry Cavill and now they want to know more about the director's plans for the new star. This week he was asked if his new film will be set in the past, that is, before Blue Beetle. He replied that he has no plans whatsoever to make a film about a young Superman, he is making a film about Superman. Period.

Previously, Gunn has made the following statement on Threads about the film: "In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

So, that's the reason why he had to replace Cavill. Now, as I said, the choice of David has landed fairly well, but with that said, the storm is by no means over, but it still happens regularly that fans rage over a missing Cavill and have still not given up hope for Zack Snyder's return. One fan states:

"Then why not hire Henry because he's the one everybody wants and he pretty much is the modern-day Superman like Christopher Reeves was years ago. We want him and nobody else and he looks in his 30s It's a win-win and you'll make money bring him back. Bring back Zack Snyder to work under you or with you to finish the Justice League we want and deserve with the cast we want. It's money waiting to be made."

To which James has provided the following response:

"We didn't fire Henry. Henry was never cast. He was in a cameo, and that was the end of his story. A lot of people made assumptions which weren't true, but for me, it's about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers want to cast."

Superman: Legacy is part of DC Studios' Gods and Monsters chapter. Production is expected to begin in early 2024, and the theatrical release is scheduled for 11 July, 2025.