Peacemaker

James Gunn made a cameo in Peacemaker: Season 2

He didn't have any lines though, so we don't know who James Gunn's character is in the DCU.

HQ

Last Friday, the second season of Peacemaker came to an end, which, as promised, had a storyline leading up to the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. But the pace was a bit slower and it felt darker overall, which led to online debates about whether it was a worthy follow-up to the acclaimed first season.

Whatever the case may be, there is one slightly unexpected thing that can now be considered canon in the DCU - and that's DC film boss James Gunn himself. Several users on social media are now pointing out that Gunn appeared in one of the final scenes of the second season's last episode. These types of cameos are not at all uncommon in superhero films, and Marvel legend Stan Lee appeared in all MCU films for a long time.

Whether James Gunn's character in the DCU universe is also the boss of the DCU is questionable, but it's a fun Easter egg nonetheless.

Did you catch him when you saw the episode?

Peacemaker
James Gunn visiting a Superman event in London. // Loredana Sangiuliano / Shutterstock

