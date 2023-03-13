James Gunn is working on serving up more animated Wonder Woman works

HQ

James Gunn has been rather transparent about the plans for the future of the DC Universe, ever since the first phase of (Gods and Monsters) was unveiled. To this end, while the movies we'll be getting seemingly revolve around some more niche characters, Gunn has noted that he is working on showing off some of the more iconic names in more unique ways.

Namely, following a fan asking for Wonder Woman to be better explored in an animated format, Gunn stated: "Agreed. Working on it."

This led to an array of questions about the matter, with some fans confusing the upcoming live-action Paradise Lost series as something in this vein, with Gunn clearing up the matter by adding: "No we're working on getting Wonder Woman into more animation. I agree that there hasn't been enough of her in that area and was one of the first things I brought up to the animation folks."

With this being the case, what kinds of animated Wonder Woman adventures would you like to see?