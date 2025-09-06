James Gunn is still working on the Amanda Waller series

HQ

Now that the DC Universe is in full swing, with Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker: Season 2 all arriving, focus is steadily shifting to the future. We know that Supergirl is coming in 2026, that Clayface is in production, and that there are a slate of other projects in the works too, but what about the stalled Amanda Waller spinoff?

After appearing most recently in Creature Commandos, we have been expecting Viola Davis to reprise her role as the no-nonsense boss in her own show, but it has been years since it was first promised and there has been no movement in a long while.

Now, James Gunn has spoken with People to chat a little about the project, explaining that it is still in development but that it is taking longer than expected.

"We're working on it, so we'll see what happens. Some things have moved faster than others. Waller's not been the fastest. But I can't wait to see Viola put on their Waller pants again."

So, we should expect more from Davis as Waller, one of the few bright sparks in the DC Extended Universe, but when exactly remains unclear. Perhaps further cameo roles are on the cards before she gets her long-awaited spinoff.