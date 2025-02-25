James Gunn is in talks with Netherrealm and Rocksteady about upcoming DCU titles

HQ

One of the things James Gunn and Peter Safran made clear early on about their new DC universe is that upcoming games should be able to sit alongside it and thus be considered canon. The only title we know is in the works is the seemingly troubled Wonder Woman, which was started before the DCU was even conceived though.

Since then, we've heard nothing more, does that mean the plans have been scrapped? No, apparently not, because during a recent event (via ComicBook.com) Safran said that there is a collaboration with the game developers and that dialogs have started:

"We work incredibly closely with JB Perrette who runs that division. It's really the first time its ever been this way at Warner Bros. James and I sit with the guys that run the studios under JB whether it's NetherRealm or Rocksteady. We sit with them and we talk about characters and stories that we're interested in and that they're interested in."

Gunn also had a bit to say on the matter and added how the collaboration can lead to bigger projects and more participation:

"We see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages. We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be and we'll say 'Well, you maybe you want to go this way because we're planning on maybe doing something with this character.'"

So, there are DCU games on the way, but which characters they are based on are things we can only speculate about at this point. It is however rumored that Rocksteady is finally going to work with Batman again, which one could imagine will tie in with the upcoming Batman movie in the DCU. Safran concludes by saying that the next project is a few years away:

"Yeah, it's a couple [of] years, but we've had some pretty active involvement in some stuff coming up. It's really interesting."

Which DC heroes do you think should get their own games first?