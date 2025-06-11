James Gunn is expecting to see The Batman - Part II script very soon

HQ

Despite being delayed to more than two years from now, The Batman - Part II still has plenty of people hyped for its eventual arrival. The sequel to Matt Reeves' 2022 The Batman seems of particular interest to one James Gunn, current co-head of DC Studios.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly ahead of Superman's premiere next month, Gunn spoke briefly about The Batman - Part II. "What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary," he said. "We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait."

It seems then, that perhaps originally it being the plan that Matt Reeves' Gotham would steer clear of the DCU, there could be some tie-ins somewhere down the road. It makes a bit more sense than having two Batmen around, after all. Of course, that's just speculation, and even if it were true, it's unlikely we'd get a tease setting up a Batman cameo in a future DCU film, as James Gunn revealed he will only do post-credits scenes like the MCU if they make sense.

"The most important thing is the specific stories," Gunn said. "There is also a much bigger story that we're telling that will take a little bit longer to tell."

The Batman - Part II releases on the 1st of October, 2027.