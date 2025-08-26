James Gunn implies that we might see Blue Beetle in Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

Even after it became clear that the previous DC universe, known as the DCEU, would be discontinued, films such as The Flash and Blue Beetle were still being released. The status of these films was somewhat unclear, as it was difficult to determine whether they were considered completely, partially, or not at all canon, especially given that James Gunn and Peter Safran had then taken on the roles of DC film bosses.

So what's the deal? Will we see Blue Beetle (played by Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña) again, perhaps in Peacemaker: Season 2? That very question was asked in an IMBD interview with James Gunn, and the answer was actually surprisingly hopeful:

"Well, you know, I won't say you're not in luck."

We can only speculate about what this vague answer means, but at least it's definitely not a definite no. Blue Beetle may be on his way into the DCU, but whether that's actually the case remains to be seen.