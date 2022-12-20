James Gunn implies some DC actors will remain after the reboot

HQ

There has been quite the bloodletting at DC during the last year with shows, movies and actors getting axed. No one seems to be safe when the new DC boss duo James Gunn and Peter Safron reboots the universe to get it more coherent and thought through.

Since even Henry Cavill was let go from his role as Superman, less than two months after he confirmed he would play the character again, most people assumed everyone would be removed. While there have been rumors claiming that Jason Momoa will be removed as Aquaman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam - we haven't heard anything about the actors from The Suicide Squad (which includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and John Cena as Peacemaker).

As this movie and the TV series Peacemaker was made by Gunn himself, whose actors were believe to be the only ones keeping their roles in the new universe. But it turns out this isn't the case, and the source is Gunn himself stating they are "not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad".

We assume Robert Pattinson is safe as The Batman, and Zachary Levi as Shazam doesn't seem out of the question either. We also assume Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle (premieres in August) will be a great fit that might be kept going forward.