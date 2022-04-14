Cookies

James Gunn hints Weasel might be back in Peacemaker: Season 2

"I don't believe we've seen the last of Weasel."

One of the best surprises of the year was the release of the Peacemaker series, in which a hilarious John Cena fought off aliens with brilliant writing and directing from James Gunn. It became very popular and it has been confirmed for quite some time that a second season is coming.

Peacemaker was a spinoff from the movie The Suicide Squad that premiered last year, and another character introduced there was the very creepy Weasel. A human sized weasel that pretty much seemed to just be a huge weasel. Now Gunn writes this on Twitter as a response to a person who wishes Weasel will show up in Peacemaker: Season 2:

"I can't promise this. BUT... I don't believe we've seen the last of Weasel."

It was confirmed earlier this year that Peacemaker: Season 2 will get a lot more DC guest appearances, so we're probably going to see more familiar faces as well. Are we the only ones keeping fingers crossed for Harley Quinn?

