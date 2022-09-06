Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

James Gunn has started working on the Peacemaker: Season 2 script

Hopefully the wait will thus be shorter than expected.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Even though James Gunn is currently busy working on the post-production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which premieres in May next year, he has now officially started writing the script fot the second season of Peacemaker.

The series became incredibly popular when it premiered early this year and was confirmed for a second season after only one episode. But after all the DC shake-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery recently, it's still nice to see Peacemaker moving forward as planned. Many people also assumed he would finish his Marvel project's first before moving on to DC, but it turns out this isn't the case.

Hopefully, this means we will get to see the second season of Peacemaker sooner than expected.

James Gunn has started working on the Peacemaker: Season 2 script


Loading next content