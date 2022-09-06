James Gunn has started working on the Peacemaker: Season 2 script

HQ

Even though James Gunn is currently busy working on the post-production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which premieres in May next year, he has now officially started writing the script fot the second season of Peacemaker.

The series became incredibly popular when it premiered early this year and was confirmed for a second season after only one episode. But after all the DC shake-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery recently, it's still nice to see Peacemaker moving forward as planned. Many people also assumed he would finish his Marvel project's first before moving on to DC, but it turns out this isn't the case.

Hopefully, this means we will get to see the second season of Peacemaker sooner than expected.

